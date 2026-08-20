Mumbai: BMC Seeks Private Partners To Add 2,000 TPD C&D Waste Processing Capacity

The BMC plans new C&D waste processing facilities and digital tracking systems to curb illegal dumping across Mumbai | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 20, 2026: Mumbai generates nearly 8,000 tonnes per day (TPD) of construction and demolition (C&D) waste every day, but its existing plants at Dahisar and Diaghar can process only 1,200 TPD, leaving nearly 85 per cent of the debris unprocessed and raising concerns over illegal dumping, dust pollution and landfill pressure.

To address the growing problem, the BMC has invited an Expression of Interest (EOI) to add around 2,000 TPD of processing capacity across the city, Eastern and Western suburbs.

New Processing Facilities Proposed

The proposed facilities will convert construction debris into recycled aggregates, M-Sand, road sub-base material, paver blocks and kerb stones, promoting reuse while reducing the burden on landfills.

Private agencies will be responsible for securing land and developing and operating the plants under a Public Private Partnership (PPP), Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) or other model to be finalised at the Request for Proposal stage.

The facilities will also be integrated with the Mumbai Debris Control and Tracking System (MDCTS), enabling digital tracking of waste from its source to authorised processing or recycling and strengthening checks against illegal dumping. The EOI is available on the BMC portal from August 20, with submissions due by August 27, 2026.

Digital Tracking To Curb Dumping

To curb illegal dumping and dust pollution, the BMC is also developing an Integrated C&D Waste Management Portal to track construction debris from generation to authorised disposal.

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Integrated with the AutoDCR building-permission system, the portal will estimate debris generated by each project, while GPS-enabled VTMS and geo-fencing will track transport vehicles. Route deviations or unauthorised dumping will trigger control-room alerts, enabling swift enforcement and tighter monitoring.

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