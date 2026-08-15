Vallabh Bhawan Registers as Bulk Waste Generator Following BMC’s Appeal; Fines Imposed On Hospital, Dental Clinic | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal's Vallabh Bhawan on Thursday voluntarily registered its premises as a Bulk Waste Generator (BWG).

The initiative followed the Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) efforts to encourage large institutions to comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.

The registration came after BMC officials began urging government and private institutions, as well as other large premises falling under the BWG category, to complete the mandatory registration process.

The BMC has appealed to all eligible establishments to register themselves on the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) portal at the earliest.

The move is part of the BMC’s ongoing enforcement drive to ensure proper segregation, handling and disposal of waste.

Recently, the BMC also imposed a spot fine on the housekeeping agency responsible for waste management at Paryavas Bhavan and advised the concerned authorities to register the premises as a BWG.

Meanwhile, the BMC has intensified action against hospitals and clinics for violating waste-management norms.

During an inspection of a garbage transfer station and the Adampur landfill on Thursday, officials found a large quantity of biomedical waste mixed with wet and kitchen waste.

The waste was traced to Bhopal Hospital and Research Centre (BHRC) in Sneh Nagar, following which the BMC imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the hospital.

A fine of Rs 20,000 was also imposed on a dental clinic in Ratnagiri for failing to follow prescribed waste-management norms.

BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain has directed officials to continue enforcement action against establishments violating the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, and directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).