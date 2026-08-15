MP Board Waives Exam And Registration Fees For Students Who Lost Both Parents | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students who have lost both their parents will no longer have to pay examination and registration fees for examinations conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). The provision will come into effect from the 2026-27 academic session.

The Board said the fee waiver will apply to students appearing for High School, Higher Secondary and other examinations conducted by the Board.

The decision covers students who are dependent on relatives or are living in orphanages run by the government or government-authorised institutions.

The Board in an order said that such students often face difficulties in continuing their education due to financial constraints.

However, students seeking the benefit will have to submit the death certificates of both parents while filling their examination forms.

Alternatively, they can submit a certificate issued by a government-run or government-recognised institution confirming that the student has lost both parents. Students who fail to provide the required certificate will not be eligible for the fee waiver.