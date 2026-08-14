Bhopal's Class 12 Student Hangs Self After Failing Supplementary Examination

Bhopal Class 12 Student Hangs Self After Failing Supplementary Examination | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old Class 12 student allegedly died by suicide after she failed her supplementary examination in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, police said on Thursday.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Shahpura area. Police said the girl left behind a suicide note in which she blamed herself for the extreme step. The incident took place late Wednesday night.

The deceased, identified as Nikita Diware, daughter of Nilesh Diware, was a resident of Paras Majesty City in Shahpura. She was a Class 12 Maths-Science student.

According to police, Nikita had appeared for a supplementary examination after failing in Class 12.

The result was declared on Wednesday, and after learning that she had failed again, she allegedly went to the bathroom late at night and hanged herself using a saree.

Her maternal uncle Deepak told police that when Nikita had earlier found out about the supplementary examination, she had attempted to harm herself by cutting her wrist with a cutter.

However, family members counselled her and encouraged her to continue her studies.

He said Nikita had worked hard for the supplementary examination, but the result left her devastated.

Suicide note mentions self-blame

Police recovered a suicide note from Nikita’s room. In the note, she apologised to her parents and stated that she was responsible for her death. She also wrote that she was unable to meet her parents’ expectations and took the step after feeling upset over failing the examination.

Police investigating all angles

Shahpura police have registered a case of accidental death and started an investigation. After the post-mortem examination on Thursday afternoon, the body was handed over to the family.

Police have also seized Nikita’s mobile phone and sent it along with the suicide note for official examination.

Shahpura police station in-charge Santosh Markam said the investigation was underway and all possible angles were being examined. Further action would be taken based on the findings of the probe.