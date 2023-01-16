e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal leaves ED office after hours of questioning in COVID Centre scam case

Mumbai: BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal leaves ED office after hours of questioning in COVID Centre scam case

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya had alleged irregularities in the COVID-19 centres set up by the BMC.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal left the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after hours of questioning on Monday.

Chahal was summoned by the ED for questioning in a case pertaining to the alleged irregularities COVID centre scam. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya had alleged irregularities in the COVID-19 centres set up by the BMC.

The ED had called Chahal to record his statement in the matter.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to give ED info on Jumbo Covid Centre case
article-image

Chahal was questioned for nearly three hours after he made his way into the ED office at Ballad Estate in south Mumbai at around 11.40 am.

An FIR was registered against a hospital management company after Somaiya filed a complaint at the Azad Maidan police station.

It is alleged that the company had submitted forged documents and won the bid to construct a Jumbo Covid Centres.

COVID Centre Scam

As per the FIR, in June 2020, the hospital management firm partners allegedly submitted a fake partnership deed to the BMC and obtained contracts to set up Covid care centres at NSEL, Worli, Mulund and Dahisar in Mumbai and in Pune without having any experience in the medical field.

The firm had submitted bills for these centres to the BMC and collected ₹38 crore, the complaint states, further adding that many people lost their lives due to the alleged negligence of these persons.

After verification it was found that the staff and doctors at these Covid care centres did not have medical certificates and allegedly failed to provide proper treatment due to which people suffered, the FIR said.

Read Also
No ‘scam’ in awarding contract for supplying equipment at NESCO COVID centre, says BMC
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal leaves ED office after hours of questioning in COVID Centre...

Mumbai: BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal leaves ED office after hours of questioning in COVID Centre...

Navi Mumbai: Swabhimani Youth Republican Party distributes sarees among women in Panvel

Navi Mumbai: Swabhimani Youth Republican Party distributes sarees among women in Panvel

Navi Mumbai: FG Naik College holds Organized Geography Day on January 14

Navi Mumbai: FG Naik College holds Organized Geography Day on January 14

TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023: 14 runners hospitalised, number lesser this year due to fitter...

TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023: 14 runners hospitalised, number lesser this year due to fitter...

Maharashtra: Naxals flee after opening fire on cops in Gadchiroli; weapons seized

Maharashtra: Naxals flee after opening fire on cops in Gadchiroli; weapons seized