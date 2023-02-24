Mumbai: BMC asks operator to reduce intensity of digital hoarding in Andheri

File

The BMC has taken action against a digital hoarding put up in Andheri after citizens complained that the bright screen was impairing the vision of drivers on the Western Express Highway (WEH). Citizens started complaining and even posting videos on Twitter, appealing for the civic body to take action. The BMC has reduced the brightness and colour intensity of the screen.

The BMC made a provision of ₹1,705 crore for the 'Mumbai Beautification Program' (MBP). Under the project, it was decided to use digital display hoardings on both, the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and WEH. The civic body also reduced the fee charged to advertisement agencies to encourage digital hoardings. However, it has now emerged that these are distracting drivers.

“After citizens complained we asked the owner of the hoarding to look into the issue and it emerged that the darkness in the background makes it seem much brighter. The brightness and colour settings have now been toned down,” Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sanjog Kabre said.

