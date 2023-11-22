Mumbai: BMC Approves ₹32.66 Crore For Structural Repairs On Eastern Express Highway

The Eastern Express Highway | Wikipedia

The BMC has decided to undertake structural repairs on the Eastern Express Highway, which it took over from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority last year, at a cost of ₹32.66 crore. The civic body has issued a tender for the project and invited firms to submit their bids.

The Eastern Express Highway

The Eastern Express Highway (EEH) holds significant importance for residents of the eastern suburbs. Stretching 16.08 kilometres, it begins from P D'Mello Road near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and concludes at Chembur near Shivaji’s statue.

Opened to the public in June 2014, the condition of the highway has deteriorated over the past nine years. The BMC had enlisted the services of a consultant for a structural audit of the highway, who recommended necessary repairs.

Repair work to begin in Jan

The BMC aims to complete the tender process and finalize the appointment of the firm by December. The repair work is scheduled to commence in January 2024 and is anticipated to span two years.