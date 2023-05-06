Mumbai: BMC appoints NGO to conduct stray dog census, likely to commence in June | Representational pic

The BMC has appointed a Humane Society International (HSI), an organisation that promotes human-animal bond worldwide, to conduct a stray dog census in Mumbai.

According to officials, this firm is likely to start the work in June in all 24 administrative wards. The civic body norm is to conduct the survey every five years. However, it was not performed in the last nine years. The census will cost the BMC Rs 10-12 lakh.

Census will include age, status of sterilisation and diseases

The census would include age, the status of sterilisation and diseases. The last census was conducted in 2013-14, which put Mumbai's street dog population at 95,127. However, officials believe the number has increased three times since then. Earlier in 2019, the Covid pandemic halted the process which contributed to the rise in population.

BMC official speaks

“The firm uses global positioning systems to count stray dogs. They have internationally recognised formulas on how to derive data. We have appointed an internationally certified firm,” said a BMC official.

"The measures for sterilisation, ailments and food will be according to the data. We can’t eliminate them entirely,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BMC claimed that the menace is under control in the city as they have a specific that other corporations do not have to curb the menace.

Read Also 500 stray dogs vaccinated by social activist & NGO Posh in Thane