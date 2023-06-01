Mumbai: BMC announces helpline number for desilting drains

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation |

The BMC has finally announced a helpline number-- 9324500600, on which the citizens can register their complaints regarding desilting of drains. The civic team will ensure that all the complaints are being addressed before the monsoon.

The helpline has been introduced as per the directions from the chief minister Eknath Shinde. After the inspection of desilting work in the city last month, he had instructed the BMC to start a helpline for citizens to complain if they found the uncleaned drains in the area. The citizens can register their complaints about silt removal from their areas from Thursday.

BMC Helpline will help citizens immensely

The citizens will have to provide exact location, department, date and time while registering a complaint. Also if they upload the photos with GPS location it will be easier for the BMC to check the complaint location accurately. The complainant will receive a unique number. The complainant will be notified with a photo as confirmation after the complaint is resolved.

However, this is not the first time that the BMC has introduced a helpline to register a civic complaints. Other than helpline no.1916, the BMC also have MCGM 24*7 app, the MCGM website and a WhatsApp chatbot. The BMC also had pothole-tracking app in 2019.