Mumbai: BMC Allots Contract For Waste Collection & Sanitation Services In Slums Starting January 2024 | Salman Ansari FPJ

The BMC has decided to award a contract for carrying out cleaning work in slum areas. The contractor will be responsible for door-to-door waste collection, cleaning public toilets, and maintaining drains in the area. Following the completion of the tendering process, the work is expected to commence in January 2024.

'Swacch Mumbai Prabhodhan Abhiyan'

Currently, door-to-door waste collection is undertaken by workers of an NGO under the 'Swacch Mumbai Prabhodhan Abhiyan.' However, this initiative has not effectively maintained cleanliness in the slums. Consequently, the BMC plans to appoint a single contractor to handle all cleaning activities in the slum area. The appointed contractor will be held accountable for any negligence in their work and will need to ensure additional manpower for door-to-door garbage collection in the slums, according to a civic official.

Contractors to be appointed next month

Sudhakar Shinde, additional municipal commissioner, stated, "The contractors will be appointed next month, and the transformation in the slum areas can be observed in just two months." The nullahs (drains) face blockages during every monsoon due to the dumping of garbage and other floating materials. In an effort to prevent such dumping, the BMC had earlier decided to cover the nullahs with nets and monitor them through CCTV installed in nearby areas. However, the problem persists, prompting the BMC to consider more stringent measures, including imposing penalties.