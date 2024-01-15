 Mumbai: BMC Allocates ₹284 Crore For Pre-Monsoon Desilting, Targets Completion By May 31
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC Allocates ₹284 Crore For Pre-Monsoon Desilting, Targets Completion By May 31

Mumbai: BMC Allocates ₹284 Crore For Pre-Monsoon Desilting, Targets Completion By May 31

The BMC has a dashboard to monitor the progress of desilting, which also shows the percentage of work completed every day.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: BMC Allocates ₹284 Crore For Pre-Monsoon Desilting, Targets Completion By May 31 | Representational Image

The BMC has floated multiple tenders inviting bids for carrying out desilting works in the minor drains and nullahs of the island city and eastern suburbs, prior to the onset of the monsoon. The civic body will be spending Rs. 284 crore on the desilting work to avoid flooding during heavy rains.

BMC's desilting work post the 2005 deluge

After the 2005 deluge, the BMC started desilting the nullahs in and around the city and suburbs before the monsoon season. There are 254.67 km of major nullahs, 443.84 km of minor nullahs, and 21.35 km of the Mithi river that have to be cleaned up in Mumbai and the suburbs. The BMC removes more than nine lakh metric tonnes of silt every year.

Out of this, the BMC removes 75% of silt before monsoon, 10% during monsoon, and 15% post-monsoon as per its policy. Payments to the contractors are made only after checking the works, and all the photos and videos of the work undertaken, said a civic official.

Targets May 31 for completion

The BMC has a dashboard to monitor the progress of desilting, which also shows the percentage of work completed every day. It also has a system to track the unloading of the silt, indicating where it is taking place, and a picture needs to be taken to show if silt was actually loaded in it. In the absence of elected representatives, the civic body would need to ensure that all nullahs are well desilted.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC's Pipeline Replacement At Dockyard Road To Impact On Water Supply In Key Areas On...
article-image

The civic body will be spending Rs. 60 crores for desilting work in the island city and Rs. 79 crores and Rs. 145 crores for the eastern and the western suburbs, respectively. The BMC has set a target to complete the work by May 31. Last year, the BMC had spent a total of Rs. 257 crores for the work.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: JN.1 Omicron Prevails In Over 80% Of State's Covid-19 Samples

Maharashtra: JN.1 Omicron Prevails In Over 80% Of State's Covid-19 Samples

Mumbai News: Banned Manja Kills 1,000 Birds, Injures 800 In 2 Days

Mumbai News: Banned Manja Kills 1,000 Birds, Injures 800 In 2 Days

Mumbai: CM Shinde Turns Mill Workers' Plight Into Votes With Housing Revolution

Mumbai: CM Shinde Turns Mill Workers' Plight Into Votes With Housing Revolution

Mumbai Residents Rally Against BMC's Controversial Mahalaxmi Racecourse Land Takeover Proposal

Mumbai Residents Rally Against BMC's Controversial Mahalaxmi Racecourse Land Takeover Proposal

Mumbai Temples Gear Up For Grand Celebrations As Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Approaches

Mumbai Temples Gear Up For Grand Celebrations As Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Approaches