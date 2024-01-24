Mumbai: BMC Admits Fake Biometric Attendance By Civic Employees; No Action Taken Despite Show Cause Notice

Representational Image

The BMC issued a show cause notice to three civic employees who faked biometric attendance at the headquarters, but no action was taken against them, revealed the BMC’s reply to an RTI query filed by activist Anil Galgali.

BMC reply to the RTI query

Galgali had asked the Municipal Commissioner’s office for information regarding fake biometric attendance in the last five years. In their reply, the BMC admitted that one sweeper marked attendance of his other two colleagues along with his own attendance. At that time, these two employees were not seen near the biometric machine in the CCTV camera.

The BMC issued a show cause notice to these three but no action has been taken so far. No other civic department has provided information to the RTI yet. "Although biometric attendance is a sophisticated system, it is being misused and bogus attendance is being undertaken. To prevent such misuse a legal and strict action should be taken against the defaulters," said Galgali.