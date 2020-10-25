Mumbai: Blaze at City Centre Mall doused after 56 hours

Mumbai: Nearly 56 hours after a fire broke out at the City Centre Mall in Mumbai, it was doused by fire personnel early Sunday morning, an official said.

This is probably one of the longest fire-fighting operations in the city in recent times. Earlier this month, a blaze at a cutlery market in south Mumbai took almost 45 hours to be extinguished.

The fire at the City Centre Mall in Mumbai Central area broke out on the second floor of the basement-plus-three- storey structure at 8.50 pm on Thursday. "It was a level-5 (massive) blaze and was doused around 5 am on Sunday," a fire brigade official said.