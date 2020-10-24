Mumbai: Vegetable prices skyrocket amid Navratri; greens being sold at Rs 80 per kg

In the middle of the Navratri, the vegetable prices skyrocketed. Cauliflower is being sold at Rs 100 per kg while brinjal at Rs 80 per kg in the retail market. Other green vegetables are commanding above Rs 80 or Rs 100 per kg. There is almost a 100 percent rise in vegetable price rise from the beginning of the month.

As per the traders at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), the crops damaged due to heavy rainfall in September and the quality also affected. “The heavy rainfall severely damaged the crop and now we are getting in the market are either very costly or not of good quality,” said a trader at the APMC.

The price of vegetables in the first week of October was under control. Cauliflower was available between Rs 30 to Rs 40per kg which has reached last week is now available at Rs 100 per kg. Even tomato which was between Rs 20 and Rs 30 per kg in the retail has reached Rs 60 per kg.

On October 24, the APMC received 482 tempo and 63 trucks laden with vegetables. According to traders, if we look at the number of vehicles entered in the market, it seems it is normal. However, the fact is that the quality is not good and the shelf life of vegetables arriving in the market is extremely poor. “Many of the vegetables are missing completely in the market or very little supply. And whatever is coming is not of good quality leading to price rise,” said the trader.