Mumbai BJP to conduct public listening of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 5,000 places in city, says Ashish Shelar

Mumbai BJP has made arrangements at 5000 places across the city for people to listen to the 100th broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program, city BJP President Ashish Shelar has said.

Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal, who was in Mumbai today, also appealed people to listen to the program.

All BJP MPs, MLAs, functionaries to participate: Shelar

"This program has created a special relationship between the Prime Minister and the general public. It showcases people’s affinity for the program. All BJP MPs, MLAs and party office bearers in Mumbai will participate in this program in their respective regions across Mumbai," Shelar said.

Each of the 36 Legislative Assembly constituencies in Mumbai will have 100 programs each. A special program will be organised in the women’s jail in presence of tourism minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

Various events organised by BJP

In Magathane Legislative Assembly constituency, women house helps, women self-help groups and small women entrepreneurs, women safai workers, Anganwadi workers, Muslim women and women rickshaw drivers have been specially invited for this program. MLA Pravin Darekar will felicitate all these workers.

In Dahisar Assembly constituency, this program will be telecast in the presence of 5,000 citizens under the leadership of Manishatai Chaudhary. On behalf of the BJP Mumbai Yuva Morcha, new first-time voters have been invited. On behalf of OBC Morcha, free tea will be distributed at 50 tea stalls. Through the Minority Aghadi, sheer-kurma will be distributed at major dargahs, madrasas and to Urdu schools, Shelar said while speaking about the extensive arrangements made in Mumbai on the occassion.

Apart from these party's legal cell will have a program in North East Mumbai with lawyers, Paschim Maharashtra Aghadi will have one with dabbawalas, South Indian cell has organized a program for women in Worli, 200 citizens from Uttarakhand cell will participate in traditional attire, Kamgar Aghadi will hold program at Samyukta Maharashtra Hall, Cultural Cell will have a camp along with the program for Aadhaar card and voter id card, Shelar added.

Constituency wise breakup of event

Giving constituency wise break-up of the program, Shelar said that 151 programs have been planned in Borivali, 308 in Dahisar, 130 in Magathane, 400 in Kandivali (East), 140 in Charkop, 150 in Malad (West), 90 in Jogeshwari (East), 135 in Dindoshi, 180 in Goregaon, 135 in Versova, 180 in Andheri (West), 120 in Andheri (East),100 in Mulund, 160 in Vikhroli, 150 in Bhandup (West), 70 in Ghatkopar (West), 90 in Ghatkopar (East), 120 in Mankhurd Shivajinagar, 200 in Vile Parle, 140 in Chandivali, 200 in Kurla, 131 in Kalina, 125 in Bandra (East), 120 in Bandra (West), 100 in Anushakti Nagar, 100 in Chembur, 125 in Dharavi, 150 in Sion Koliwada, 100 in Wadala, 100 in Mahim, 100 in Worli, 100 in Sewri, 100 in Byculla, 100 in Malabar Hill, 100 in Mumbadevi and 100 in Colaba.

