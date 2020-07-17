Mumbai: BJP slams BMC over eviction notices to residents of old and dilapidated buildings

After the death of nine people in building collapses in Mumbai, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized the civic body’s move to issue eviction notices to residents of old and dilapidated buildings. It has sought reconstruction of these structures to ensure in situ rehabilitation of these people.

BJP legislator Ram Kadam said Mumbai had several thousand old and dilapidated buildings, which collapsed and led to a loss of life. He added that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had sent notices to thousands of these residents asking them to vacate these premises.

“Where will these people seek alternate housing during such a crisis? Already, they have no money, and where will they find new homes now?” he asked, adding that however, the lives of these people were also important.