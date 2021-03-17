Mumbai: BJP should explain its connection in Mansukh Hiren death case, demands Congress

A day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case of an explosives-laden Scorpio SUV found near Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai last month, seized a black Mercedes Benz car driven by arrested police officer Sachin Vaze, the Congress party has attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged that Mansukh Hiren is said to have travelled in the same car on February 17. In a photo with this vehicle, a Thane BJP office bearer is also seen.

“There is a photograph in which, along with the vehicle, a BJP office bearer from Thane district is seen. BJP, which has made baseless allegations, must give an explanation about its connection in the Hiren death case,” said Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Sachin Sawant. He demanded that BJP, which is levelling baseless charges against the state government, owes an explanation.

“The Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis is backing culprits by not giving the call data report (CDR) in his possession to the investigating agencies as well as information of the people who gave him the CDR. We, on behalf of the Congress party, request Fadnavis to not involve himself in a crime,” he added.

Sawant said that BJP leaders had indiscriminately levelled allegations on the Maha Vikas Aghadi without any evidence in order to achieve the political objective of destabilizing the government in the Hiren death case. This shows the irresponsibility of the BJP leaders. Fadnavis had declared in the legislative assembly that he had CDR in his possession. “Obtaining the CDR is a crime, Fadnavis, a lawyer and former chief minister himself, is fully aware of it. However, he has not yet handed over the CDR to the investigating agencies. This information can be used to apprehend the culprits in the Hiren case. Is it the intention of BJP to back the culprit?” he asked.

Sawant referred to the Karnataka High Court judgment delivered on March 15, 2021. In its judgment, the court said that if any officer gives the personal information of an accused, including the CDR, to a third party without obtaining the permission of the court, he will be held responsible. “Fadnavis is also backing such a criminal officer who gave him the CDR by keeping his identity in secret,” he said.