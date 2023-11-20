 Mumbai: BJP President Ashish Shelar Assures Swift Action On Jijamata Nagar Slum Redevelopment
For the past 28 years, 3,000 residents of the slum colony have been waiting for the redevelopment of the area.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 08:28 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar | File

Mumbai president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ashish Shelar has assured the expeditious completion of the slum redevelopment project at Jijamata Nagar in Kalachowky.

Public Pressure for Action

For the past 28 years, 3,000 residents of the slum colony have been waiting for the redevelopment of the area. Finally, several of them commenced a fast unto death to press for their demand.

On Monday, Mr Shelar met the fasting leaders and arranged for an early meeting with senior officials of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) at Bandra to resolve the pending issue. Mr Shelar said that the Shiv Sena (UBT), which claims to champion the case of Marathi `manus', had failed to give justice to the residents of Jijamata Nagar, the majority of whom were Marathis.

