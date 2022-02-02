Mumbai: BJP opposes BMC's ward delimitation, warns legal action if not corrected

The BJP has strongly opposed the ward delimitation draft uploaded by the BMC administration inviting suggestions and objections from citizens, and alleged that the demarcation of boundaries has been done in such a way that only Shivsena corporators will benefit in the election. BJP corporators also threatened that if necessary changes are not be made in the boundaries, they will move to the court to seek justice.



On Wednesday, BJP corporators had conducted meetings in the BMC and discussed the changes made in the ward boundaries. BJP Group leader in the civic body Prabhakar Shinde, corporator Vinod Mishra, MLA Mihir Kotecha and MLC Rajhans Singh had also attended this meeting.



Kotecha said the ward boundaries have been redrawn haphazardly. "While drawing the ward boundaries, BMC should have considered the gardens, roads, nullahs, railway lines and bridges in the area as the natural boundaries, but in the current draft, all the rules have been overlooked by BMC," Kotecha said adding that in one ward, a nullah has been divided into two wards.

Prabhakar Shinde said the railway track should have been the boundary of his ward. "But my ward boundary extends beyond the railway track. So, 10 booths of Neil Somaiya's constituency have been shifted to my ward. Now my ward is five kilometers long and the total population of my ward is 60,000 while the population of Neil Somaiya's ward is 47,000, he said asking "Why this discrepancy in the Mulund area, where the BJP has a stronghold?"

