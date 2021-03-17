Mumbai: BJP netas seek alternate jobs for Victoria drivers

During the Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday, Makarand Narwekar, a senior BJP corporator and member of the committee said that the BMC needs to frame an alternative policy for the 700 drivers of Victorian era carriages, who have lost their source of employment after the horse pulled carriages were banned in 2015.

On March 14, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated eight battery operated Victoria carriages that would run across the heritage precinct of Mumbai from Nariman Point to Gateway of India - via Marine Drive. "Only eight drivers have been given an employment opportunity but what about the rest of them? Total 700 drivers have lost their income, but till date the BMC is yet to formulate a concrete plan for providing them alternate revenue," said Narwekar.

'"After the carriages were banned the drivers moved to court, the court had ordered both the state government and BMC to formulate policies for those affected. However, it has been six years but nothing has been implemented so far," he added.

Narwekar further mentioned that the drivers should be given valid license to prove the legality of the routes. "The municipality needs to provide them license for driving the carriages, if they fail to do so it means they don't have any concrete plan as of now," stated Narwekar.