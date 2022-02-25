Mumbai: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s son seeks pre-arrest bail

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya’s son Neil Somaiya has approached the sessions court for an anticipatory bail apprehending arrest by the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Recently, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had made allegations against Kirit Somaiya relating to a scam in a slum redevelopment project in Powai. He had said that he had a ‘truckload of documents’ to prove irregularities and had pegged the scam at Rs. 200 to Rs. 300 crores.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 09:53 PM IST