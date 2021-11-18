Mumbai: BJP leader heard blaming Muslims over Amravati violence in purported audio clip shared by Nawab Malik

NCP leader Nawab Malik earlier today shared a voice clip on Twitter in which an alleged BJP leader is heard slamming the MVA government over the Amravati riots.

The BJP leader is heard saying that there have been no riots in recent times in BJP ruled states which is in stark contrast to the situation in MVA ruled states.

He is also heard alleging that a "large section of Muslims" are involved in illegal practices such as being part of sand/gutka mafias and the money obtained is used for "such activities".

"After the Godhra riots in 2002, there have been no riots in Gujarat. Even in Ahmedabad, which has witnessed many riots in the past, there have been none since the Modi government came to power."

"It's only in states where the MVA government is in power, that such troublemakers dare to take part in riots and other such activities"

Earlier last week, various cities in Maharashtra had witnessed stone-pelting during rallies taken out by some Muslim organisations protesting against the purported communal violence in Tripura.

These incidents were reported from Amravati, Nanded, Malegaon, Washim and Yavatmal districts.

In Amravati, over 8,000 people had gathered outside the district collector's office on Friday to submit a memorandum demanding that atrocities against the minority community be stopped.

When people were leaving after submitting the memorandum, stone-pelting took place at three places between Chitra Chowk and Cotton Market under the limits of the Kotwali police station.

On Saturday, a mob hurled stones at shops in Amravati's Rajkamal Chowk area during a bandh called by BJP, prompting the police to impose a curfew.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 11:55 AM IST