Mumbai: BJP Launches First-Ever Jain Cell, Plans To Connect 9 Lakh Community Members | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the formal establishment of its first-ever "BJP Jain Cell " in Mumbai.

The cell was inaugurated on 31 May at the Ajivasan Hall, situated on Juhu Tara Road in Santacruz West. The launch event was held in the presence of senior BJP dignitaries from Mumbai and Maharashtra, whilst also receiving the holy blessings and spiritual guidance of Jain saints.

According to a statement from the Jain unit, the newly formulated wing aims to provide a powerful, unified platform to foster leadership, community alignment, and significantly enhanced socio-political participation among the city's sizable Jain population.

As part of the initial organisational structure, Mumbai-based industrialist and philanthropist C V Shah was appointed as the foundational president of the BJP Jain Cell. Alongside him, C A Amit Jhaveri was named to the executive post of secretary general. The leadership panel stated that these historic appointments were a matter of profound pride and inspiration for the entire community, intended to give a brand-new strategic direction to its collective organisation and future welfare.

Spokespersons clarified that the core objectives of the BJP Jain Cell extended far beyond the immediate boundaries of Jain society. The platform intended to actively spread the universal principles of Lord Mahavir—including non-violence, peace, morality, discipline, compassion, and humanity—to every section of modern society.

Furthermore, the cell outlined specific plans to connect approximately nine lakh Jain community members across Mumbai through distinct operational areas. These strategic priorities included securing strong representation, fostering youth leadership, driving women empowerment, facilitating business and professional networking, and providing critical educational and medical support.

“Also, efforts will be made in the direction of creating a more organised, cultured and valuable society by connecting Jain temples. Upashras, trusts, institutions, and social organisations on a common platform,” said Dhiraj Baldia of the BJP Mumbai Jain Cell.

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