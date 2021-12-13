Mumbai: BJP corporators point out lacunae at BMC Covid care centres, hospitals

The BJP corporators on Monday wrote to the Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal pointing out deficiencies at various Covid care centres and hospitals, appealing to the civic administration to take corrective action.

BJP corporator from ward no 43, Vinod Mishra said a team of BJP corporators had surveyed various Covid-19 centers and municipal hospitals on December 7 and made detailed observations about the existing lacunae at these medical centres.

Mishra pointed out that the Malad Jumbo Covid Center, with a capacity of 2200 beds, lacks adequate medical equipments and the fire audits were not in place. At the Kandarpada ICU Center, the BJP team observed that no patients were admitted in the hospital and no responsible staff was deployed at the Center to revert on any issues.

Moreover, the installation of the Medical Oxygen Plants was compromising with fire safety norms of the Covid Center.

The BJP team observed that at the Harilal Bhagwati Hospital, the medical oxygen generating plants were built over fire safety pumps and proper exhaust outlets were not provided. The oxygen generating shed was not sound proof and violated the hospital silence zone as per MCGM’s own protocols, the letter said.

At the Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali, the hospital drains were overflowing and the toilet outlets were not connected main sewer lines, risking spread of diseases like dengue and malaria in the hospital complex. The oxygen plants were partly commissioned and no water purifiers were installed, forcing hospital patients to drink tanker water.

At the Nesco Jumbo Covid Center, the BJP team observed that a vigilance team needs to inspect deviations from the tender specifications for medical oxygen plants being commissioned. Moreover, the fire safety audits reports were not available at the time of the visit.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 11:03 PM IST