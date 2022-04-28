Mumbai: Bizwoman receives call from imposter cop seeking settlement, latter booked in Dahisar

The Dahisar Police have booked an unidentified person for allegedly impersonating a police officer and making a call to the complainant, claiming that a case of cyberbullying was registered against her and how she would like to 'settle' the matter. While no arrests have been made yet, a police probe is underway.

Police said that the complainant, a 54-year-old businesswoman, who owns a nail spa salon and academy, had received a call from a female police officer from the Andheri police station on April 15. On the phone call, the woman who posed as a cop, told the complainant that she has been named as an accused in a cyber bullying case in connection to a case registered by Payal Singh.

The woman over the phone gave the complainant a choice– whether she wanted to settle the matter to pursue the case further, to which the businesswoman said that she would visit Dahisar police station for further action and disconnected the call. The complainant said in her statement that she knew Payal Singh, whom she had visited for a nail art course between 2009 and 2011 once, but soon discontinued it when she did not like their teaching style.

When the woman checked the number on a caller ID app, she was shocked to see a name which was familiar to a person related to Singh. In a bid to enquire about the authenticity of the call, she called an old associate of Singh, only to realise that the name in the caller ID was indeed an acquaintance of Singh and the accused woman had impersonated a police official.

Based on these facts, the 54-year-old businesswoman approached the Dahisar Police on April 27 and lodged a complaint, acting on which a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for impersonating a public servant and criminal intimidation.

