 Mumbai: Bizman Booked For Smoking In Flight Lavatory
He was arrested after landing at Mumbai airport; he was subsequently released on bail

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 09:58 PM IST
article-image

A 42-year-old businessman from Delhi was arrested and subsequently released on bail for allegedly smoking inside the flight lavatory while flying from the national capital to Mumbai. The accused was identified as Mohammad Ameeruddin, a resident of Bulbuli Khana Colony, Delhi.

Details of incident

According to the Sahar police, the incident occurred on March 1 when Ameeruddin was on board IndiGo flight 6E-6676. During the journey, he entered the lavatory at the back of the plane with a lighter. The crew members became suspicious and found a cigarette butt upon searching the lavatory after the businessman exited. During an inquiry by the crew, Ameeruddin admitted to smoking.

He was having a connecting flight to Saudi Arabia, but he was handed over to IndiGo security staff upon landing at the Mumbai airport. The seized lighter and cigarette packet were handed over to the police. A case was filed against him under the Indian Penal Code section 336 (act endangering life) as well as provision 25 (smoking in aircraft) of the Aircraft Act.

Senior Inspector Dhananjay Sonawane confirmed that the businessman was released on bail as there was no previous case against him.

