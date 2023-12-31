Mumbai: Billionaire Businessman Niranjan Hiranandani Ditches Car, Hops Into Local Train To Save Time & Beat Traffic; Video Viral

Mumbai: Billionaire real estate magnate Niranjan Hiranandani, the co-founder and managing director of the Hiranandani Group, surprised many by choosing the Mumbai local train for a journey to Ulhasnagar over his luxurious fleet of cars. The 73-year-old entrepreneur shared his unique experience on Instagram, turning his post into a viral sensation.

The billionaire called his train journey an 'insightful experience'. He also wrote that he took the train to save time and beat Mumbai's notorious traffic. "Saving Time and beating Traffic with the City's Lifeline a journey from Mumbai to Ulhasnagar in an AC coach was a insightful personal experience," he wrote in the caption.

What was more interesting is that the video had trending background music from the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal movie.

Strategic Decision for A Time-Efficient Commute

Hiranandani's decision to travel through the Mumbai local train was strategic. Faced with the prospect of spending hours on the road to attend an event at CHM College in Ulhasnagar, he opted for the efficient and time-saving alternative – the Central Railway's Ghatkopar station. By choosing the local train, he aimed to navigate through Mumbai's notorious traffic congestion swiftly.

Video Shows Billionaire Interacting With Public

The video shared by Hiranandani shows him blending with the crowd on the platform, patiently waiting for the train, a sight familiar to every Mumbaikar. Accompanied by a few of his office staff, he boarded an air-conditioned local train to Ulhasnagar.

During the 30-minute ride, Hiranandani engaged with fellow passengers, offering a unique opportunity to understand the city from a different perspective. Throughout the train journey, Hiranandani actively mingled with fellow passengers, sharing moments and exchanging views.

Many users posted their views in the comment section of the post. Some asked him about his plans for travelling to Ulhasnagar while others praised him for his move. Interestingly, social media sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani also commented under his post. Orry summed up his feelings in a vague manner with just "???" in his comment.