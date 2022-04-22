Mumbai: Biker runs over pedestrian at Mahim; arrested

A motorcyclist allegedly hit a pedestrian while crossing the street at Bamboowadi near Mahim Slope in the wee hours of Thursday, killing the pedestrian.

The accused, identified as Ajit Sawant, was riding his motorcycle, MH-03-DW-8577, when he was allegedly rash driving and did not realize the oncoming pedestrian, and ran him over.

The pedestrian, whose identity is yet to be ascertained as he did not have any identity proof on him at the time of the incident, was immediately rushed to the civic run Bhabha Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.

Meanwhile, Mahim Police checked the CCTV camera footage and learnt that Sawant was at fault. Subsequently, Sawant was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 07:04 PM IST