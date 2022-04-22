In the video, the Sub Divisional Magistrate of Modinagar, Shubhangi Shukla, was seen screaming at the mother of a boy who died in a school bus accident yesterday, reported NDTV.

Neha Bharadwaj, the mother of Anurag Bharadwaj was sitting on the ground with her husband, daughter and also with a few other parents. They were protesting against the school's negligence when official screamed at her "Bas! Chup (Enough! Shut up)," wagging her finger.

"Why don't you understand? I am asking you to keep quiet," official Shukla shouts at the mother.

"Was it your son?" responded Neha Bharadwaj.

"How many times should I try and make you understand," the officer shouts again.

"I have understood enough. He is silent now," replies Ms Bharadwaj, apparently referring to her dead child.

A 10-year-old Class 3 student died on Wednesday after his head allegedly hit an electricity pole while peeping out of a window of his school bus, police said.

The child was a student of a private school located in the Modi Nagar area, they said.

"A teacher who was on the school bus told us that the deceased boy was not feeling well. He put his head outside the window of the bus and crashed against an electricity pole. The bus was taking a turn to enter school premises at the time of the incident," District Magistrate (DM) R K Singh told PTI.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister's office has asked for a report about the incident. He also ordered fitness checks for school buses.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 02:59 PM IST