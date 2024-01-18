Mumbai: Biker Booked For Negligence & Rash Driving In Fatal Parel Flyover Collision On Tuesday

3 Riding Triple-Seat On Scooter Killed After Collision With Dumper Truck On Parel Bridge | X

A day after three people – two women and a man – were killed when their motorcycle collided with a dumper on a Parel flyover early on Tuesday, the Bhoiwada police have booked the biker for causing death by negligence and rash driving. Various other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act were also invoked.

At 6.30am, a triple-seat bike collided with a dumper in which Tanish Patange, 24, Renuka Tamrakar, 25, and Nicole Dias, 25, were killed.

More details of incident

The rider of the motorcycle, Tanish Patangewas, was without a helmet while the duo was riding pillion. As the motorcycle was approaching the flyover from the south, it crashed into the divider, then hit the wall of the flyover and finally, collided with a dumper coming from the opposite side.

A police officer said that the dumper driver was the one who informed them about the accident. The three injured were taken to KEM Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Patange lived in Punjabi Colony, Antop Hill, and worked at a call centre in Chandigarh. Patange’s father, Ashok, told The Free Press Journal, that Tanish had come to Mumbai in the last week of December 2023 and on Wednesday, he was scheduled to return to Chandigarh, for which he had already booked the ticket.