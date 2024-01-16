Mumbai Accident: 3 Riding Triple-Seat On Scooter Killed After Collision With Dumper Truck On Parel Bridge

3 Riding Triple-Seat On Scooter Killed After Collision With Dumper Truck On Parel Bridge | X

Mumbai: In a tragic incident on Mumbai's Parel Bridge on Tuesday, a collision between a motorcycle and a dumper truck resulted in the loss of three lives, said Police. Bhoiwada Police is investigating the accident. Preliminary reports suggest the collision occurred due to a fatal encounter between a speeding motorcycle and a dumper truck. The impact was severe, leading to the immediate death of three individuals whose identities are yet to be disclosed. Further investigation into the matter is underway. Three persons, including a man and two women rode triple-seat on a motorcycle which lost control and rammed into a truck.

Similar past incident

This comes a month after a similar accident was reported in Mumbai. A 21-year-old man was killed on October 25 while riding triple seat on a motorbike at the Sion-Panvel highway near Mankhurd. Although the father of the deceased had filed a written complaint when the fatal mishap occurred, the cops took so long to convert it into an FIR.

The complainant, Shankar Patil, said that his son, Rohan, worked in a private company in Navi Mumbai. The accident took place when he along with his two friends was returning from Chembur Talao after Durga Visarjan. Rohan, Ajay Bhavsar, 20, and his brother Sai Bhavsar, 18, were returning home after the immersion of the Durga idol. Ajay was riding the bike, Rohan was sitting in the middle while Sai was at the end.