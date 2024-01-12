Mumbai News: Youth Killed In Hit-And-Run Accident In Matunga; Case Registered

Mumbai: A 25-year-old youth died in a road accident at the Maheshwari Circle in Matunga. The incident happened on Thursday night when the victim was travelling home towards Worli on his two-wheeler.

The victim is identified as Vijay Balasaheb Nikam, a resident of Ganpatrao Kadam Marg in Worli Naka. On Thursday night, at around 10:30, Vijay’s elder brother Amar received a phone call from Vijay’s friend Shubham informing him about the accident at Maheshwari Circle.

“He informed me that my brother was in an accident and is lying on the road. I requested him to take him to Sion hospital and that I will arrive there soon as well,” said Amar in his statement.

Amar met two persons at the hospital - Subham and a man named Arbaz Khan. He told Amar that he was on his way to Marine Lines when he saw a huge crowd at Maheshwari Circle.

Arbaz provided his statement to the police, where he said, on the spot, a man was lying in a bloodied state, with three vehicles nearby – a two-wheeler, a JCB trailer and a post carrier vehicle. This was around 10:15, Arbaz mentioned, adding that he frisked the victim’s body to locate his mobile phone. However, when he attempted to make a call, it said insufficient balance. Arbaz then made a call using his call to Shubham and narrated the incident, who then informed Amar.

Arbaz found a state-run Bus which was going towards Sion, and he requested the driver for help. With some locals, Arbaz managed to take Vijay to Sion Hospital on the bus.

Vijay succumbs to his injuries

The Matunga police first reached the hospital but by 10:45, the hospital authorities declared Vijay dead due to loss of blood and injuries. The police later inspected the crime spot where they found Vijay’s two-wheeler, a post carrier vehicle and the JCB trailer which didn’t have any drivers.

“We are not sure if some other vehicle had hit the victim or if it was Vijay’s vehicle that collided with the JCB trailer or the post carrier vehicle. The driver of the JCB trailer has been summoned to find out if he had parked his vehicle illegally and dangerously or if he had hit the victim’s two-wheeler. Subsequently, we are looking for footage from nearby CCTV cameras to find clues,” said the investigating officer of the case at Matunga police station.

For now, a case has been registered against an unknown person under the charges of 304A (negligence causing death), 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code and section 134A (not taking reasonable steps to secure medical attention for the injured person) of the Motor Vehicles Act.