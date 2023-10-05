Mumbai: BEST’s Last Open-Deck Double-Decker Bus Bids Goodbye After Serving For 15 Years

VGP

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST)'s last open-deck double-decker bus bid adieu after serving the city for 15 years on Thursday. However, Mumbaikars have reason to rejoice as BEST has unveiled plans to reintroduce these beloved open-deck double-decker buses, with the procurement process already in motion.

An official from BEST expressed optimism, stating, "If all goes according to plan, within a year, Mumbaikars will once again have the pleasure of experiencing the charm of open-deck double-decker buses."

BEST, renowned for its Mumbai darshan service, intends to elevate the experience by acquiring ten brand-new double-decker open-deck buses. For over two decades, these iconic vehicles allowed tourists to revel in the beauty of Mumbai's landmarks, including Mantralaya, Vidhan Bhavan, CSMT, BMC, Hutatma Chowk, RBI, Prince of Wales Museum, Asiatic Library, Old Custom House, NCPA, Marine Drive, Girgaon Chowpatty, Churchgate Station, Oval Ground, High Court, and Mumbai University.

The introduction of open-deck double-decker buses in 1997, in collaboration with the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, was a resounding success, cherished by both locals and tourists alike.

AC double-decker electric buses for Mumbai darshan

To ensure a smooth transition during the procurement process, BEST is also championing air-conditioned double-decker electric buses for the Mumbai darshan experience. These eco-friendly vehicles, devoid of noise and air pollution, will operate on weekdays and weekends. Passengers can look forward to the convenience of automatic entry from both sides, enhanced security with CCTV surveillance, and the availability of mobile charging facilities.

On Thursday, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited (ABSLI), a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL), paid a heartfelt tribute to the retiring BEST "Open Double Decker Bus" by launching a campaign titled #YouDontWantToMissTheBus . This campaign aims to immortalize the legacy of these iconic buses in the hearts of every Mumbaikar, ensuring that they are not forgotten even as new buses prepare to take the stage.

