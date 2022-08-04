Mumbai: BEST’s first electric double-decker bus likely to be in public service from September

Mumbai updates: BEST to unveil AC double-decker buses in first week of September | Representative

The first electric double-decker bus in Mumbai is expected to be commissioned for the public in September 2022.

According to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), Undertaking officials prototype electric double-decker bus is ready with all necessary permissions and is expected to be delivered to BEST shortly.

The BEST has awarded a contract to a private company for the supply of 900 electric buses in phases, with 50 per cent of these to be delivered by March 2023.

According to sources, the first double-decker electric bus will be likely unveiled on 18 August 2022.

The first electric double-decker bus is expected to undergo some trials after delivery. Hence, it will hit the roads for the public from September.

The Undertaking has had 900 conventional double-decker buses in its fleet since 1990, but the numbers steadily reduced over the years to around 50 now.

Five Buses are used for open deck heritage tours, while the remainder plying on various routes of the city.

Currently, BEST ferries around 32 lakh passengers per day with a fleet of over 3,500 buses.