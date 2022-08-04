Mumbai: Airole-Katai Naka bridge work progressing at fast pace, to be ready by December

File

Glad tidings for motorists travelling between Eastern Express Highway and Katai Naka near Kalyan as work on phase 2 of the Airole-Katai Naka elevated road is progressing at a fast speed.

According to Mid-Day, more than 50 per cent of the work is complete.

The work on the phase 2 started at the end of November 2018 and the completion date is decided for December this year. The Rs 275.90 crore bridge is 2,742.28 metres and the width is 24.20 metres.

The bridge with a six-lane main viaduct will have two separate viaduct ramps of three lanes each for up and down traffic that will connect to the existing Airoli-Mulund bridge on the Airoli side.

The other end at Thane-Belapur Highway near Katai Naka will connect the Phase 1 part of the project, that passes through the MIDC industrial area and will cross Parsik Hill with a tunnel and cross NH4 with interchange near Mumbra.