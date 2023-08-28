Mumbai: BEST's 'Aapli Best Aplyachasathi' Meets To Discuss Commuter-Driven Improvements

Representational photo |

In a recent meeting held on August 28, 2023, members of the 'Aapli Best Aplyachasathi' organisation met with Vijay Singhal, General Manager of Best Undertaking, to address concerns related to Mumbai's bus services. The organisation presented challenges faced by daily commuters and emphasized the need for improvements in various aspects of the BEST undertaking's bus operations.

"Issues of traffic chaos caused by autos and cabs at bus stations, diversion of routes due to ongoing construction, and the need for traffic segregation were discussed in the meeting.

Rupesh Shelatkar, Chairperson of 'Aapli Best Aplyachasathi,' told FPJ, after the meeting, the BEST management responded positively to the concerns raised. "The management assured that their requests will be examin" he said.

'Aapli Best Aplyachasathi' called for collaboration with BMC, Mumbai, and RTO to address traffic issues. Pending construction works by BMC and MMRDA were also highlighted for acceleration.

Moreover, concerns about conductor-less buses affecting revenue and punctuality, inadequate cooling, lack of route training for drivers, improper behavior, and sudden strikes by wet lease drivers were raised. Poor maintenance of wet lease buses was identified as a major problem.

When contacted, a senior BEST official said, " We will examine the suggestions suggested by the 'Aapli Best Aplyachasathi ' organisation and appropriate action will be taken accordingly.