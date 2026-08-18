Mumbai: BEST Workers Begin Indefinite Hunger Strike Over Long-Pending Demands On Wage And Benefits | File Pic

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) workers have begun their indefinite hunger strike on Tuesday over their long-pending demands concerning BEST employees, wet-lease workers and retired staff.

Strike to continue until demands met

Union leader Shashank Rao asserted that the indefinite strike would continue until the demands are addressed. The decision of a strike was taken at a union meeting held at Shirodkar Hall, Parel, on August 17.

According to the initial reports, the union said wage agreements for 2016–21 and 2021–26 are yet to be finalised and demanded implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations and pay scales equivalent to those of BMC employees.

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Workers raise pay-related demands

The report further states that demands include equal pay for wet-lease workers employed by private companies and correction of pay discrepancies for workers who were initially appointed as casual labourers in the Electrical Supply Department and later made permanent.

The workers are even demanding the merger of BEST's budget with the BMC's along with financial support to help BEST retain its own buses and meet daily losses.

Further details are awaited as the strike begins today. BEST is a lifeline for Mumbai so far as surface transport within the city limits is concerned. It's electrical arm is also responsible for power supply across many areas in the city, a burden that it is sharing with other private players.

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