BEST Workers’ Union To Begin Indefinite Hunger Strike From August 18 | File Pic

Mumbai: The BEST Workers Union has announced an indefinite hunger strike from August 18 over long-pending demands concerning BEST employees, wet-lease workers and retired staff. The agitation will begin at 11.30 am at the union office at Kennedy Bridge, Opera House, and will continue until the demands are addressed, union general secretary Shashank Rao said.

Union announces strike

The decision was taken at a union meeting held at Shirodkar Hall, Parel, on August 17.

The union said wage agreements for 2016-21 and 2021-26 are yet to be finalised and demanded implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations and pay scales equivalent to BMC employees.

It has also sought equal pay for wet-lease workers employed by private companies and correction of pay discrepancies for workers who were initially appointed as casual labourers in the Electrical Supply Department and later made permanent.

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Demands over BEST finances

Among its key demands is the immediate merger of BEST's budget with the BMC's budget, along with financial support to help BEST retain its own buses and meet daily losses.

The union has also sought immediate payment of gratuity and final settlement dues to retired employees and implementation of the June 11, 2019 MoU.

The hunger strike will also be broadcast live on Facebook, the union said.

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