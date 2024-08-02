 Mumbai: BEST Undertaking Launches 'Amnesty Scheme 2024' For Electricity Consumers
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BEST Undertaking Launches 'Amnesty Scheme 2024' For Electricity Consumers

Mumbai: BEST Undertaking Launches 'Amnesty Scheme 2024' For Electricity Consumers

The amnesty period is set from August 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, August 02, 2024, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |

The BEST Undertaking has announced the introduction of the 'Amnesty Scheme 2024,' aimed at benefiting electricity consumers whose meters were removed due to non-payment between October 1, 2006, and December 31, 2020.

Read Also
Mumbai: BEST Announces Diversion In Bus Routes After Sion ROB Closure; Check Full Details Here
article-image

This scheme will waive off interest on arrears and delayed payment charges, provided the principal arrears amount is paid as of the date of meter removal. The amnesty period is set from August 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

Read Also
Mumbai: Man Convicted For Abusing BEST Bus Driver After Accident, Released On Probation
article-image

Consumers interested in taking advantage of this scheme should contact the Divisional Engineer (Customer Care) of their respective wards for further details and assistance.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mega Block On Sunday, 04-08-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check...

Mega Block On Sunday, 04-08-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check...

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Delays Installation Of Electric Crematorium Amid Rising Demand For Eco-Friendly...

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Delays Installation Of Electric Crematorium Amid Rising Demand For Eco-Friendly...

Mumbai: Western Railway Announces Mega Block Between Vasai Road And Bhayandar On August 3 Night

Mumbai: Western Railway Announces Mega Block Between Vasai Road And Bhayandar On August 3 Night

Mumbai: ATS Raids Illegal Telephone Exchange Linked To Terrorist Activities; 1 Arrested

Mumbai: ATS Raids Illegal Telephone Exchange Linked To Terrorist Activities; 1 Arrested

Mumbai: Ganeshotsav Mandals Urged To Support 'BEST BACHAO' Campaign to Save Public Transport

Mumbai: Ganeshotsav Mandals Urged To Support 'BEST BACHAO' Campaign to Save Public Transport