Mumbai: BEST Undertaking Launches 'Amnesty Scheme 2024' For Electricity Consumers

The BEST Undertaking has announced the introduction of the 'Amnesty Scheme 2024,' aimed at benefiting electricity consumers whose meters were removed due to non-payment between October 1, 2006, and December 31, 2020.

This scheme will waive off interest on arrears and delayed payment charges, provided the principal arrears amount is paid as of the date of meter removal. The amnesty period is set from August 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

Consumers interested in taking advantage of this scheme should contact the Divisional Engineer (Customer Care) of their respective wards for further details and assistance.