Mumbai: BEST Announces Diversion In Bus Routes After Sion ROB Closure; Check Full Details Here

Mumbai: The closure of Sion ROB has forced the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking to make extensive revisions to its bus routes.

In anticipation of the bridge's closure, heavy vehicle movement was restricted starting in June. Consequently, BEST implemented changes to 20 bus routes and curtailed three others from June 30, affecting thousands of daily commuters.

BEST Taking All Possible Steps To Minimize Commuter Inconvenience

The adjustments aim to manage traffic disruptions caused by the bridge's closure, but many passengers are experiencing longer travel times and altered schedules. The BEST Undertaking is working to accommodate these changes and minimize commuter inconvenience.

Several passengers are voicing their concerns on different social media platforms and have demanded the introduction of a new bus route connecting Sion Station’s west side to South Mumbai, as well as the western and eastern suburbs.

Key diversions include:

Diversion via Sulochana Sethi Marg, 60 Feet Road, Dharavi T Junction:

Route 11 Ltd: Navy Nagar to Bandra Colony

Route 181: Antop Hill to SEEPZ

Route 225 Ltd: Pratiksha Nagar to JVPD Bus Station

Route 348 Ltd: Pratiksha Nagar to Dindoshi

Route 355 Ltd: Trombay to Santacruz

Diversion via Sulochana Sethi Marg, 90 Feet Road, LBS Road to Dharavi Depot:

Route C-305: Backbay Bus Depot to Dharavi Bus Depot

Division Between Kalanagar and Priyadarshini via BKC Connector:

Route 356 Ltd: Tata Power - Chembur Center to Santacruz

Route A-375: Shivaji Nagar to Bandra

Route C-305: Bandra to CBD Belapur

Diversion between Mahabharata weigh bridge and Sion hospital via Dharavi bus depot, T junction, 60 feet Road and L T hospital

Route 7 Ltd: Vijay Ballabh Chowk to Vikhroli Depot

Route 22 Ltd: Vijay Ballabh Chowk to Marol

Route 25: P Thakarey Udyan to Vihar Lake

Route 411: Wadala Depot to Chandivali

Diversion via RL Chowk, Sion Hospital, Sulochana Sethi Road, Mahabharata weigh bridge and Sion hospital , 60 feet Road, Banwari Compound

Route A-376: Shivaji to Mahim

Diversion between Maharashtra Kata and Rani Laxmibai Chowk vai Dharavi bus depot, T junction , 60 ft Road, Sulochana Sethi Marg, Sion Hospital and R L Chowk

Route 312: Pratiksha Nagar to Marol Depot

Route 341: Pratiksha Nagar to Goregaon Station

Diversion with change in destination

BEST bus route A-C 72, previously running between RL Chowk and Bhayender, now curtailed at Kalakila Dharavi and also running on a diverted route. Similarly destination of bus routes 176, C-302, and 463 have been altered and are now running on diverted paths.

Route curtailed

Bus routes A-C 10, A-25, and 352 have been curtailed at Rani Laxmibai Chowk.