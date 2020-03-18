Mumbai: BEST temporarily curtails services to Film City

Mumbai: In the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has temporarily suspended those of its routes which are not drawing in enough riders.
The undertaking has curtailed the number of services for Route No. 343, as entry to the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari (Film City) has been restricted from Tuesday. On the basis of ridership, the BEST will curtail other routes where it expects fewer takers in the coming days due to the pandemic.
“We have curtailed 343 services because it mostly transported workers who worked at Film City and there has been a severe dip in the ridership today (Tuesday)” said a BEST official.
“We will be surveying other routes also and cancel more routes if required in the long run” added the officer.
As a result of the corona outbreak, the undertaking has recorded a dip in ridership, largely due to the closure of private firms, resulting in reduced footfall to the commercial hubs of the city.
The public transporter is using this lull to focus on sanitation measures. Buses are being sanitised twice daily, once before leaving the depot and for the second time at the destination depot.
