Mumbai: BEST Hikes Prices Of Daily, Weekly & Monthly Passes By Nearly 100%; Check Revised Rates Here

Mumbai: The BEST Undertaking, responsible for bus services in the metropolitan region, has announced a rate hike for daily, weekly and monthly passes effective March 1, with increases of up to nearly 100% in some cases. This move, occurring amidst the absence of a full-time general manager, is aimed at enhancing the financial position of the undertaking, according to reports citing officials.

Previously, the BEST offered four pass categories on it official Chalo App based on the fare for a single journey, with commuters choosing from three slabs based on the number of trips permitted within a specified duration. Pass rates ranged from Rs 59 for a daily pass to Rs 1,499 for a monthly pass covering 150 trips where the fare for a single journey was ₹25. To simplify transactions and improve financial viability, rates have been rounded off, as per a report citing a BEST spokesperson.

Details On Price Hike

The steepest hike applies to monthly passes spanning 28 days, particularly for the slab with the highest number of trips. For instance, the monthly pass for 150 trips with a single journey fare of Rs 6 has increased from Rs 299 to Rs 600. Similarly, for journeys priced at Rs 13 per trip, the rate has surged from Rs 749 to Rs 1,400. The cost of the monthly unlimited pass has been raised from Rs 750 to Rs 900.

Minimum Fares Unchanged

While the minimum fares for AC and non-AC buses remain unchanged at Rs 5 and Rs 6 respectively, subsidies for senior citizens and school children remain unaffected. Passes at the revised rates are available for purchase on the BEST smart card and the Chalo App, offering commuters flexibility and convenience in their travel options.