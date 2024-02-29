 Mumbai: BEST Announces 5-10% Revision In Super Saver Bus Pass Rates From March 1
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BEST Announces 5-10% Revision In Super Saver Bus Pass Rates From March 1

Mumbai: BEST Announces 5-10% Revision In Super Saver Bus Pass Rates From March 1

Besides, several pass categories have been eliminated to streamline daily transactions.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 10:52 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: BEST Announces 5-10% Revision In Super Saver Bus Pass Rates From March 1 | FPJ

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) has announced a 5-10% revision in super saver bus pass rates, which will be implemented from today (March 1).

Several pass categories eliminated

Besides, several pass categories have been eliminated to streamline daily transactions. For instance, the one-day pass costing Rs9, allowing passengers to travel in both directions up to a bus fare of Rs6, has been discontinued. Commuters said the pass helped them save Rs90 per month.

Defending the increase in the cost, a senior BEST official said, “The existing bus pass scheme, which has been operational since April 2023, has undergone substantial improvements to better cater to diverse needs. This change not only makes traveling easier but also helps you save up to 60% compared to buying tickets every day.” In April 2023, BEST had introduced inexpensive bus passes for officer-goers, students and senior citizens.

Read Also
Mumbai: BEST To Get 2,400 AC Electric Buses On Wet-Lease
article-image

The updated pass scheme comprises daily to weekly and monthly passes with special discounts and incentives for students and senior citizens, while addressing the shortage of coin currency. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: 16.66% Of Children In Class 7 To 9 Obese

Maharashtra: 16.66% Of Children In Class 7 To 9 Obese

Mumbai: BEST Announces 5-10% Revision In Super Saver Bus Pass Rates From March 1

Mumbai: BEST Announces 5-10% Revision In Super Saver Bus Pass Rates From March 1

50% Mumbai University Senate Voter List Applications Rejected

50% Mumbai University Senate Voter List Applications Rejected

Mumbai: Vile Parle Home Project Stuck For 9 Years, 2 Builders Held For ₹11.59 Crore Fraud

Mumbai: Vile Parle Home Project Stuck For 9 Years, 2 Builders Held For ₹11.59 Crore Fraud

Gokhale Bridge-Barfiwala Flyover Height Mismatch: BMC Has Only Itself To Blame; Citizens Demand...

Gokhale Bridge-Barfiwala Flyover Height Mismatch: BMC Has Only Itself To Blame; Citizens Demand...