Mumbai: BEST Announces 5-10% Revision In Super Saver Bus Pass Rates From March 1 | FPJ

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) has announced a 5-10% revision in super saver bus pass rates, which will be implemented from today (March 1).

Several pass categories eliminated

Besides, several pass categories have been eliminated to streamline daily transactions. For instance, the one-day pass costing Rs9, allowing passengers to travel in both directions up to a bus fare of Rs6, has been discontinued. Commuters said the pass helped them save Rs90 per month.

Defending the increase in the cost, a senior BEST official said, “The existing bus pass scheme, which has been operational since April 2023, has undergone substantial improvements to better cater to diverse needs. This change not only makes traveling easier but also helps you save up to 60% compared to buying tickets every day.” In April 2023, BEST had introduced inexpensive bus passes for officer-goers, students and senior citizens.

The updated pass scheme comprises daily to weekly and monthly passes with special discounts and incentives for students and senior citizens, while addressing the shortage of coin currency.