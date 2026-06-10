Mumbai: BEST Electric Bus Emits Smoke In Kurla, Passengers Evacuated Safely | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai's BEST undertaking has once again come under the spotlight after a wet lease electric bus emitted thick smoke from one of its rear tyres in Kurla on Wednesday morning. While no injuries were reported and all passengers were evacuated safely, the incident has added to concerns surrounding the city's expanding electric bus fleet.

According to officials, the incident occurred at around 8.15 am near Jambhori Maidan in Kurla. Bus number 8527, operated by EV Trans Mumbai on Route A 37/39, was travelling from Kurla Depot towards J. Mehta when the driver noticed a significant amount of smoke emerging from the left rear tyre.

Recognising the potential risk, the driver immediately brought the vehicle to a halt and ensured that all passengers were safely evacuated. The conductor then alerted the fire brigade, which arrived at the scene and initiated precautionary measures.

Officials said the fire brigade disconnected the bus's battery system, after which the smoke stopped. The incident was subsequently reported to the BEST Bus Control Room, which dispatched a breakdown van to the location for technical inspection and repairs.

Authorities confirmed that no passengers or crew members were injured during the incident. The exact cause of the smoke has not yet been established and the vehicle has been sent for further investigation.

The prompt action taken by the driver, conductor and emergency responders is believed to have prevented a more serious situation.

The smoke incident comes at a time when Mumbai is steadily increasing the number of electric buses operating under wet lease arrangements as part of its push towards cleaner and more sustainable public transport.

Officials are expected to conduct a detailed assessment of the vehicle to determine the cause of the mechanical issue and ensure that safety standards are maintained across the fleet.

The latest development comes just days after another incident involving a BEST wet lease electric bus near Poisar Depot in Mumbai's western suburbs.

According to an accident report issued by the BEST Command and Control Centre, two pedestrians were injured after coming into contact with a bus approaching the depot on June 8. A 24 year old woman sustained critical injuries and remains admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.