Mumbai: BEST Bus Catches Fire At Sion's Pratiksha Nagar Depot, No Injuries Reported; VIDEO | X

Mumbai: A major fire broke out in a parked BEST bus at Pratiksha Nagar Depot late on Sunday night, triggering panic among staff and security personnel present at the yard. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.



Fire noticed by security guard



According to officials, the incident took place at around 11.30 pm inside the parking yard of Pratiksha Nagar Depot. The bus, operating on Route No. 9 and bearing vehicle number 7692, had been stationed at the depot earlier in the night after completing its scheduled operations.

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Officials said the bus had been stabilised and parked at around 10.21 pm. Nearly an hour later, security guard Bin Nawaz noticed smoke and flames emerging from the idle vehicle while carrying out routine surveillance inside the depot premises.



Realising the seriousness of the situation, the guard immediately rushed towards the vehicle and attempted to locate a fire extinguisher. However, the flames intensified rapidly, making it difficult for him to approach the bus safely.



Fire brigade rushed to the spot



The fire brigade was informed without delay and emergency teams soon arrived at the depot. Firefighters began operations shortly after reaching the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control within minutes.



Officials stated that the fire brigade reached the location around 12.21 am and successfully extinguished the flames by approximately 12.30 am. Police personnel and members of the media also arrived at the scene during the operation.



No casualties reported



Despite the intensity of the blaze, no passengers or staff members were injured as the bus was parked and empty at the time of the incident.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Authorities are expected to conduct a technical inspection of the vehicle to ascertain whether the blaze was triggered due to an electrical fault or another mechanical issue.



The damaged bus remained stationed inside the depot as further investigation into the incident continued.