Kalyan: Fire Breaks Out In MSCB Transformer After Explosion-Like Sound, Panic Grips Area - WATCH

Kalyan: A fire broke out in an MSCB transformer in Kalyan late at night after a loud explosion-like sound was heard in the area. The blaze spread rapidly, triggering panic among nearby residents and creating a tense situation in the locality.

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Visuals shared by IANS showed residents in the area rushing out of their homes after noticing flames erupting from the transformer. The fire in the transformer could have caused a power outage, as the video showed people walking with their mobile flashlights as darkness gripped the area.

As the fire spread, fire brigade officials were alerted and soon reached the spot to bring the situation under control.

The visuals also showed people gathered near the spot in panic. In the video, one man can be heard saying, "Idhar bagal mein ghar hai, sabse bada taklif inko hai, upar se chapra lagake rakh diya hai," expressing concern over houses located close to the transformer.

As of now, there is no information about any injuries or casualties in the incident. The exact cause of the fire in the MSCB transformer is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, just two days back, several parts of Mumbai faced power outages after transformer faults were reported at key electricity installations in the city. Power supply was interrupted around after an air trip occurred in Transformers No. 2 and 3 at the Kings Way receiving station in Dadar. The outage affected areas including Dadar, Wadala and Parsi Colony.

In a separate incident reported around the same time, a fire broke out in a transformer connected to the High Voltage Distribution Board near Girgaon Chowpatty, disrupting power supply in Girgaon Chowpatty and Gaondevi areas.

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