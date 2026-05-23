Mumbai Faces Power Outages In Dadar, Wadala, Girgaon After Transformer Faults And Fire | File

Mumbai: Several parts of Mumbai faced power outages on Friday night after transformer faults were reported at key electricity installations in the city.

Air trip at Dadar receiving station

According to preliminary information shared by BEST Supply North, power supply was interrupted around 9.25 pm after an air trip occurred in Transformers No. 2 and 3 at the Kings Way Receiving Station in Dadar. The outage affected areas including Dadar, Wadala and Parsi Colony. BEST officials said repair work was underway and restoration of supply was expected to take around four hours.

In a separate incident reported around the same time, a fire broke out in a transformer connected to the High Voltage Distribution Board near Girgaon Chowpatty, disrupting power supply in Girgaon Chowpatty and Gaondevi areas. Officials said repair work was in progress and electricity supply was expected to be restored within an hour. BEST teams were deployed at both locations to carry out restoration work. No injuries were reported in either incident till late Friday night.

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