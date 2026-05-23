BMC Revises Fire Safety Approval Rules: Provisional Nod Is Only A Recommendation, Not Final Certificate | X|@mybmc

Mumbai: The BMC has revised its fire safety approval framework under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006 (Amendment 2026), clarifying that a “Provisional Fire Safety Approval” issued at the building plan approval stage is only a recommendation and not a “Fire Safety Certificate”.

Misuse of provisional nods

According to the civic officials the move follows instances where provisional approvals were being treated as final fire safety certificates despite being recommendatory in nature and issued before commencement of actual construction. The revised formats are aimed at clearly defining the scope, purpose and legal limitations of such approvals.

The civic body has accordingly introduced revised application formats for provisional fire safety approvals related to new and amended constructions, additions and alterations, repair works, temporary structures and final fire safety approvals. The updated formats will include specific conditions and compliance requirements under the amended law and prescribed rules.

Formats available on BMC website

Additional Municipal Commissioner (city) Ashwini Joshi appealed to architects, licensed surveyors and developers to take note of the revised procedures and directed the officials that the updated application formats be made available on the BMC’s official website.

https://www.mcgm.gov.in/irj/portal/anonymous.

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