Census 2027: Enumerators Begin Household Verification In Mumbai, Citizens Asked To Share SE ID | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai: As part of the ongoing excercise for 'Census 2027', enumerators are visiting households to verify details submitted through self-enumeration, with civic authorities asking citizens to share their “SE ID” during the visit. Officials clarified that the process will be considered complete only after verification and approval by enumerators.

Self-enumeration phase from May 1 to 15

The first phase of self-enumeration in the BMC area was conducted between May 1 and 15, followed by the house listing and housing census phase from May 16 to June 14, 2026. The civic body has appealed to citizens who completed self-enumeration to cooperate with enumerators during the verification process.

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Municipal Commissioner and Census Officer Ashwini Bhide said, "The data submitted on the portal is being securely stored in encrypted form on government servers with advanced cyber security and privacy safeguards." She urged citizens to avoid rumours and fake websites and rely only on the official portal for census-related activities.

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