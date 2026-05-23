Navi Mumbai Police Gets First Woman DCP For Law And Order As Rashmi Nandedkar Takes Charge Of Zone-3 |

In a first for the Navi Mumbai Police, a female Deputy Commissioner of Police has been entrusted with handling law and order in the city, after DCP Rashmi Nandedkar was appointed in charge of Zone-3 during a major reshuffle in the commissionerate ordered by the state Home Department.

Posting orders issued by Police Commissioner

Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe on Thursday issued posting orders for five newly-appointed DCPs and other senior officers in the commissionerate. Nandedkar’s appointment marks the first time a woman officer has been given charge of a police zone with direct field law-and-order responsibilities in the history of Navi Mumbai Police.

Nandedkar had earlier headed the Special Branch of the commissionerate for over a year. Previously, woman officer Rupali Ambure had served in the Special Branch, but no woman officer had been assigned to oversee a law-and-order zone until now.

2009-batch officer with rich experience

A 2009-batch officer, Rashmi Nandedkar began her career as a probationary officer in Akola district, where she served as a Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) in a sensitive area. Between 2014 and 2016, she served as ACP in Nashik before being appointed Additional Superintendent of Police in Bhandara from 2016 to 2019.

From 2019 to 2021, she served with the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Nagpur, where she became the first woman Superintendent of Police in the department in the state. She later served as DCP in the State Intelligence Department (SID) from 2021 to 2024 before being posted to the Special Branch of the Navi Mumbai Police in 2024.

Women's safety top priority

Speaking about her new responsibility, Nandedkar said her immediate priority would be to understand the challenges in Zone-3 and assess the ground situation before implementing measures. She added that women’s safety would remain one of her top priorities while handling law and order in the zone.

As part of the reshuffle, DCP Vijay Kharat has been posted to Zone-1, DCP Rahul Khade has been assigned the Traffic Branch, DCP Vishal Thakur has been given charge of the headquarters, while DCP Yogesh Chavan will head the Special Branch.

Meanwhile, Pramod Shewale has been appointed as the new Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) for Navi Mumbai. The DIG-rank officer has been transferred from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to the key crime branch post, which had remained vacant for the past few days.

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